Harrison Lee Carroll, age 71, of Corbin, Ky, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at his home. Born in Corbin, he was the son of the late Rollie S. Carroll and Mavin Francis Worley Carroll. Harrison was a veteran of the U.S. Military, worked in construction, and enjoyed fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Leveridge Carroll; and daughter, Teresa Lea Carroll. He is survived by four children, Whitney Hubbard, Jamie Carroll, Brittany Carroll, and Darrell Carroll; and by numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be held from 12-2pm on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will follow at 2pm on Wednesday with Rev. Jim Cook officiating. Burial will follow in the Sabri-Johnson Cemetery with military honors by American Legion Honor Guard Post #88. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
Harrison Lee Carroll - Obituary
