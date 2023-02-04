If Jimmy cracked corn and no one cares, why is there a song about him.
Who was the first person to look at a cow and say, “I think I’ll squeeze those dangly things here and drink whatever comes out?”
Who was the first person to see an egg come from a chicken’s butt and think, “I’ll bet you would be good to eat?
Why are there called stairs inside of steps outside?
If love is blind, how can we believe in love at first sight?
Why do toasters always have a setting that burns the toast to a horrible crisp, which no decent human being would eat?
Why does Goofy stand erect while Pluto remains on all fours? They are both dogs!
What do you call male Ballerinas?
Why do they call it “getting your dog fixed” if afterwards it doesn’t work anymore?
If Wile E. Coyote had enough money for all Acme products, why didn’t he just buy dinner?
Where in the nursery rhyme does it say Humpty Dumpty is an egg?
Why does Donald Duck wear a towel when he comes out of the shower, when he does not usually wear pants?
Did Adam and Eve have navels?
Do one-legged ducks swim in circles?
Whose cruel idea was it for the word ‘lisp’ to have a ‘s’ in it?
Why do fat chance and slim chance mean the same thing?
And who opened the first ‘oyster’ and said “My, my, my. Now doesn’t this look yummy!”
Millie’s quote for today; The simple truth is that happy people generally don’t get sick.
Laughter is the best medicine.
Mildred Higgins
Commented
