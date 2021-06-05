Summer is full of some great tastes, pineapples and bananas should be a signature staple in most desserts this time of year, I hope you enjoy this one! If u want to share a recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com
Hawaiian Sheet Cake
Ingredients:
3 c. all-purpose flour
1 tsp. baking soda
1 tsp. table salt
1tsp. ground cinnamon
1/4 tsp. ground allspice
1 c. granulated sugar
1 c. packed brown sugar
1 c. vegetable oil
1 c. mashed very ripe bananas (2 medium)
3 large eggs
1 c. flaked coconut
1 (8 oz.) can crushed pineapple (undrained)
1 container ready-to-spread cream cheese frosting
1/2 c. flaked coconut, toasted
Dried banana chips as garnish
Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease a 9x13 pan. In large bowl, mix flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and allspice; set aside. In medium bowl, mix granulated sugar, brown sugar, oil, bananas, and eggs with whisk. Add to flour mixture, stirring with whisk until blended. Stir in 1 cup of coconut and pineapple. Pour batter into pan. Bake 40-45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely in pan on cooling rack, about 1 hour 30 minutes. Frost cake with cream cheese frosting; sprinkle with toasted coconut. Top each piece of cake with one banana chip.
