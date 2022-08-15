At 10:10 am on Monday, August 15, 2020, Bell County Dispatch received a call of an inmate that had broken out the window of a Knox County Detention Center transport van and then fled the scene still handcuffed and shackled.
Responding to the incident was Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth who was informed that the inmate - identified as 35-year-year Randell Mullins of Hazard, Kentucky was being transported to Harlan. The van stopped at the Bell County Detention Center to drop off a female inmate. When the transport officer took the woman inside, Mullins broke out the window and fled.
Chief Hollingsworth began searching the area and a short time later Mullins returned to the scene. He was taken back into custody and another Knox County transport van arrived to take him back to the Knox County Detention Center.
Before being transported, Randell Mullins was charged by Pineville Police Chief Brandon Hollingsworth with escape 2nd degree. In Knox County, he will be given an additional charge of criminal mischief.
