Mrs. Hazel Branum age 98 of Barbourville departed this life on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2020 in the Barbourville ARH. She was the widow of Elam Branum and the daughter of J.D. & Eva (Powers) McCoy born to them in Knox county on November 2, 1921. She was a homemaker and a member of Little Poplar Creek Baptist Church. Hazel enjoyed watching TV, mostly soap operas and wrestling. She also enjoyed gardening and canned all her food that was grown for her family to enjoy. She also loved visiting with everyone at the store she operated for many years.
She is preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Eva McCoy, her husband Elam Branum, two sons, E.J. Branum and Alfred Branum along with several brothers and sisters.
Left behind to mourn her passing, one son, Curtis Branum of Barbourville, two daughters, Lueva Sears of Barbourville and Barbara Kreitzer of Ohio, six grandchildren, Rev. Jeffrey Branum and wife Debbie of Barbourville, Teresa Jackson and husband Terry of Mt. Vernon, Buster Branum and wife Susie, Renia Hale and husband Paul all of Barbourville, Tim Branum and wife Amy of Knoxville, TN and Eddie Kreitzer and wife Sandy of Ohio. She also leaves behind ten great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren along with many other relatives and friends.
