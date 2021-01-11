Barbourville, Ky. – Hazle Bright Ward King, 82, passed away peacefully on January 7, 2021. Hazle was the daughter of Mary Mills Warren and Roy Warren joyfully born to them on July 12, 1938, at Stinking Creek, Caney Gap.
Hazle will forever be remembered, as a loving, strong, and generous woman. She was a faithful and dedicated lifelong member of her beloved church, Concord Baptist, at Flat Lick. Hazle was married three times during her life; twice widowed. Hazle’s first marriage was to Whitley Bright. They were married 17 years before his passing. She was also widowed during her second marriage to her husband Gilbert Ward. At the time of Hazle’s passing, she had been married to Edgar Allen King for 28 years. In addition to raising her children, Hazle worked outside the home, as a tech and an aid for 27 years at the Knox County Hospital. Hazle loved her family immensely and was considered the glue that held them together. In her spare time, she enjoyed shopping for treasures at area flea markets and yard sales, as well as gardening.
In addition to her parents, Mary Mills Warren and Roy Warren, Hazle was preceded in death by two sons: Bobby Ellis Bright and James Roy Bright, and daughter Karen Luckett. Two sisters and three brothers also preceded Hazle in death: Lizzie Faye Boggs, Emily Jordan, Cecil Warren, Leroy Warren, and Danny Warren.
Left behind to celebrate Hazle’s life is her husband of 28 years Edgar Allen King; beloved son, Jerry Dellis Bright, and daughters, Jenne Bright Edwards (John), Judy Bright Mills (James), and Rita Faye Martin. Four siblings: Marie Broughton, Johnny Warren (Julia), Donnie Warren (Daisy), and Ronnie Warren, and two sisters-in-law, Beatrice Warren and Judy Warren also survive Hazle. Hazle leaves behind five grandchildren; Jennifer Martin (Shane) Jayme Mills (Matthew), Johnna Murray (Kyle), Logan Martin, and Landon Martin, and six great-grandchildren: Tucker Murray, Skylar Murray, River Murray, Hayden Martin, Lane Martin, and Blake Mills. Special nephew, Archie Jordan (Hazel), whom Hazle loved like a son as well as a host of other cherished nieces and nephews will miss her dearly.
