Although white foods are often thought to be nutrient poor, mushrooms are the exception. Mushrooms have been widely known for their great taste and now their amazing health benefits are coming into focus. Loaded with a ton of essential vitamins and minerals, they make an excellent addition to a healthy diet. Mushrooms contain selenium, potassium, copper, iron and phosphorus - minerals not often found in plant-based foods.
White button mushrooms are one of the most widely used mushroom varieties. They are the youngest stage of portabella mushrooms, with cremini mushrooms being the middle stage of the same mushroom. There are over 10,000 different identified species of mushrooms around the world. There are ones that are poisonous, ones that are non-poisonous but not edible due to a bitter taste and wood like structure and the edible mushrooms. I want to focus on the health benefits of edible mushrooms.
Boost the Immune System. The anti-inflammatory effect of mushrooms helps increase a type of T-cell improving the immune system’s ability to fight infections.
Lowers Blood Pressure. Mushrooms are a rich source of potassium, a nutrient known for reducing the negative impact from too much salt. Potassium reduces the tension in blood vessels, potentially helping to lower blood pressure.
Good Gut Bacteria. Mushrooms act as a prebiotic by helping to feed the “good” bacteria that is already present in our gut.
Reduced Signs of Aging. Mushrooms contain a super high concentration of two antioxidants, ergothioneine and glutathione. When these 2 antioxidants are present together, they work extra hard to protect the body from stress that causes visible signs of aging - wrinkles. They also play a role in protecting us from Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s according to a Penn State study.
Stronger Bones. Buy a package of mushrooms marked “UVB”, because these have been exposed to sunlight during their growth period. This means the compound called ergosterol has been converted directly into vitamin D. You will give your bone health a boost because just 3 ounces of UVB mushrooms meets the daily requirement for vitamin D.
Heart Health. A cup of mushrooms has only 5 mg of sodium. Mushrooms make an excellent, satisfying substitute for red meat in any dish, eliminating calories, fat, and cholesterol that come with red meat.
Memory. A 2019 study showed that eating two 3/4 cup servings of cooked mushrooms per week reduces the odds of mild cognitive decline.
Improve Your Energy. Mushrooms are rich in B vitamins: riboflavin(B2), thiamine(B1), pantothenic acid(B5) and niacin(B3). These help the body utilize energy from the food we eat and produce red blood cells, which carry oxygen throughout the body. They are a great source for vegans and vegetarians to get vitamins B2 and B3.
Prostate Cancer. While mushrooms help prevent and fight many cancers, the March 2021 Endocrine Society, introduced research that shows white button mushrooms may slow down the progression of prostate cancer. More research is needed, but the scientists are very excited.
Mushrooms are a rich, low calorie source of fiber, protein and antioxidants. They show real promise in helping lower the risk of serious health conditions. They can be found in the produce section or canned section of grocery stores. It’s not recommended to select them from the wild since many mushrooms are poisonous and difficult to distinguish from safe edible ones. Enjoy.
