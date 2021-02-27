Since Friday night, Knox County has experienced long periods of heavy rain. With 2-3 more inches of rain expected to fall over the weekend, residents of Knox County are urged to remain vigilant of rising water, and exercise extreme caution when navigating roadways with standing water.
A release from Knox County Emergency Management states that, "This period of rain has caused minor flooding in some areas, and several instances of water running across roadways. Over the next 36 hours the National Weather Service is forecasting another 2-3 inches of rainfall. We urge residents to use caution while traveling on roadways as they may be covered with floodwaters. Those living in low lying areas should keep a close watch on water levels around their homes and be ready to quickly evacuate."
