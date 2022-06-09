Helen Pauline “Polly” Hammond departed this life to her heavenly home on June 4, 2022 at the age of 92. She was born on April 7, 1930 to Jess and Gertha Glasscock of Knox County. On August 30, 1948, she united in marriage to A.J. Hammond and enjoyed fifty-six years of happiness. From this union two children were born, Margaret and Don.
Polly was an avid gardener and enjoyed using her “green thumb” to make anything grow. She was an enormous UK basketball fan and helped cheer them on to win many victories. She was a member of East Barbourville Baptist Church and participated in several mission projects to help expand the church. Polly deeply loved her church family and strived to be a servant in many ways. She also enjoyed painting, sewing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents Jess Glasscock and Gertha Parker Glasscock, her sister Bertha Mayo Glasscock, and her husband, A.J. Hammond.
She is survived by her sister Ruth Patterson of Bimble, KY, her brother Vernon Glasscock of Ormond Beach, FL, her daughter Margaret Melton and husband Hank of Barbourville, KY, her son Don Hammond and wife Deborah of Heidrick, KY, her grandchildren Andy Melton of Barbourville, KY, Sarah Hammond of Heidrick, KY, Erin Hammond Abner and husband Bradley of Heidrick, KY. She is also survived by two great-grandchildren Silas Melton of Barbourville, KY and Bristol Abner of Heidrick, KY along with a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff of the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility and to the Care Navigators of the Bluegrass.
