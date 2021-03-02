Helen V Jones Stidham, age 89, of White Lake, MI, went home to her Creator on Sunday February 28, 2021 while in rehab at Wellbridge of Brighton, in Howell, MI.
She was born on January 16, 1932 near the highest point on Pine Mountain in Highsplint, Harland County, KY to Henry M Jones and Isabelle A Brink Jones. She moved to Corbin, KY in 1944 and was a 1950 graduate of Lynn Camp High School. She loved the Lord and lived a life that demonstrated that love. Unconditionally loving her family was her life’s mission. She was employed by the Sanders candy company for 23 years working on some of the first computers brought into the payroll department. She finished out her employment years providing direct client care to mentally challenged adults in a group home setting. A job that gave her great satisfaction.
Helen was preceded in death by the love of her life, husband Thomas J Stidham in 1997; son, Thomas J Stidham Jr in 2016; parents Henry M Jones in 1958 and Isabelle A Brink Jones in 1987, four brothers and 3 sisters, being the last sibling in her family called home.
She is survived by her daughter, Agnes Stidham (Michael Warren); granddaughter Jennifer Dossett (Jason Parton); grandson Jason Stidham (Marina Marko); former daughter-in-law and mother of her only two grandchildren Denise Folkner; eleven great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; dear friend Sr Stephanie Thompson and many niece and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday March 7, 2021 from 12noon until the time of her funeral service at 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, 607 Master Street, Corbin, KY 40701 with Sr Stephanie Thompson officiating.
Burial will follow in the Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin, KY
Those attending the visitation or funeral service are reminded to wear a face covering and to social distance in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines.
Those unable to attend may view the service through live or recorded on the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers family suggests donations in memory of Helen to her favorite charities, Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, 701 East Columbia Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45215 or any local food pantry.
