In the news business, we are tasked each week with reporting on the happenings, whether major or minor, in the life of our community. Not everyone is happy with what you do, but the saying “If you aren’t making someone mad” holds water.
No person working for this newspaper finds enjoyment in reporting on wrecks, murders or drug busts. We often see the dark shadows of our community and it’s hard to forget there’s so much more good to share with our readers.
With students returning to class, our downtown undergoing a renaissance of artistic renovations and young men and women rising up to start new businesses for themselves, we feel it important to showcase the great success stories, as well as the struggle leading to triumphs of many in our area. Just this week, reporter Jeff Ledington has a feature story on Kellene Turner, the artist tasked by Barbourville Tourism to create the lovely murals around the city.
This feature is the latest in a series Jeff started a few months back. Those features, called Knox Futures, focus exclusively on local business owners and community leaders. While Turner isn’t a native of the area, she has certainly made a noticeable impact.
If you know of someone who deserves to be featured in print and online, please let us know! Reach out to us at news@mountainadvocate.com or call 606-546-9225, option 3 to speak to someone in the newsroom. Just tell them you have an idea for the Knox Futures series.
Encourage your friends and family to pick up a copy of The Mountain Advocate each week, or subscribe so as not to miss out on a single issue!
