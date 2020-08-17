Mr. Henry “Pete” Mills Jr., 56, of Mills, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday morning, August 11, 2020 while at Saint Joseph London. He was the son of the late Henry and Maudie Collins Mills born April 7, 1964 in Knox County.
Pete was a simple man and wasn’t into materialistic things. He was God fearing and wanted to share all that the Lord had done for him with everyone he met. All that truly mattered to Pete was the Lord, his wife, Cookie, and his family. He was a skilled carpenter and loved to be outdoors. He was a devoted deacon at Beacon Baptist Church where he served as Sunday school teacher and Awana leader. There was nothing Pete enjoyed more than being with his church kids and helping lead them to the Lord. Pete also never failed to give a nickname to every person he met and he rarely called anyone by their actual name. He enjoyed working in his garden, deer hunting and fishing at the pay lake. He also loved watching Kentucky basketball. There never lived a greater disciple for Christ and his devotion to all he knew and loved.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Troy Patterson; brothers-in-law, D. C. and Orie Patterson; a sister, Bonnie; a nephew, Jeremiah and both maternal and paternal grandparents.
Survivors include his other half, his precious wife of nearly 36 years, Patricia “Cookie” Mills, together they became one on August 16, 1985; their two fur babies, Penny and Marley JimTom; his “Melvin”, Zach Mills, who he loved like his own, and his girlfriend, Madison Taylor, both of Bimble; his siblings, Loretta Mills and husband, Darren, Brenda Johnson and husband, Sam, Jesse “Duke Boy” Mills all of Swan Pond, Charlie Hobbs and wife, Anna, of East Bernstadt, James Hobbs and John Hobbs; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ollie and Larry Jo Sizemore, a brother-in-law, Randy Patterson; two special nieces, Abby “My Baby” and Jada “Bug” Mills as well as nieces, Leslie, Cindy, Stacy, Sandra, Bonnie, Essie, Stephanie, Kristy and Wendi; a special nephew, Jeremy “Batman” Messer and nephews, Ethan and Brad Patterson, Calloway, Isaac, Jessie Hobbs, Jessie McQueen, Wesley and Seth; great nieces, L. B., Emily, Alexis, Marlee and Mia; great nephews, Brayden, Dewayne and Maddox; among other loved ones and dear friends.
