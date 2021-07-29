We thought the end was in sight — but maybe we were just being short-sighted. Just as life seems to return to normal, or at least a new version of it, COVID-19 cases are rising at alarming rates prompting Governor Beshear, President Biden and the Centers for Disease Control to start talking about masking and other restrictive measures once again.
As schools prepare to go back to the class, the CDC says all students, vaccinated or not, should be masked while at school. Some guidance suggests even those of us who are vaccinated should be masking up again. What’s next? Limits on businesses and other gatherings? Canceling school sports? Taking down license plates of those attending church services? If this doesn’t get under control, these things aren’t far-fetched — they’ve already happened. It won’t take much to get us back to this point again.
It’s time people drop the politics and fear-mongering and do what’s right — get vaccinated. Vaccines are plentiful. There’s no lines, and no shortage. Millions of people have received the vaccines (myself included) and experienced very minor, if any side effects. I experienced a tender arm for about 24 hours after both shots. That’s it.
At first, I understood the politics of it. If you were pro-Trump, you supported it because his administration pushed for its rapid development. If you were pro-Biden, his campaign was skeptical of the rushed vaccines before the election. Now, the coin is flipped. The politics no longer matter. It seems as if misinformation, fear, and stubbornness is winning out over the concern for our family and friends who are vulnerable to the often-deadly effects of the coronavirus. It’s time we stop being selfish and take the vaccine. Make it more than about you, and love your neighbor more than you love yourself and your ideologies.
For an exhaustive Q&A about COVID, the vaccine and more, see this story as published in The Mountain Advocate this week.
