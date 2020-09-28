Mr. Herman Broughton, 70, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was the son of the late Charlie and Hazel Smith Broughton born on August 15, 1950 in Knox County.
Herman was of the Baptist faith, a former employee of Delta Natural Gas Company. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed restoring classic cars and dearly loved being Poppa to his granddaughter, Anna-Grace. Herman will be missed, grieved and mourned for by countless family and friends. He will be remembered as a brave hero, a wonderful Dad and Poppa, loving brother, treasured friend and beloved husband.
On August 1, 2005, he united in marriage with Pamela Ann Brown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Felicia; a son, Christopher; a sister, Ellen Powers; mother-in-law, Sallie Brown and two brothers-in-law, Lee Murphy and James Powers.
Survivors include his loving wife, Pam Broughton of Barbourville; a daughter, Ashley Robinson and husband, Justin, of Barbourville; a bonus daughter, Bobbie Donofrio of Barbourville; two sisters Pat Murphy and Alene Matlock and husband, Randall, all of Artemus; two brothers, Darris Broughton and wife, Lisa, of Corbin and Harold Broughton and wife, Sue, of Artemus; a granddaughter, Anna-Grace Sallie Robinson; father-in-law, W. H. Brown of Barbourville; special cousins, Tammy Hibbard Farmer of Barbourville and Julie Hembree and husband, Keith, of Gray; among other loved ones and dear friends.
