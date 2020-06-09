Hershell Hill, age 80, of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Friday June 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
He was born in Charleston, West Viriginia a son to the late John Hill and Opal Dent Hill. Hershell was a retired truck driver having worked for Griffin Pie Co. and for Ryder. He was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Corbin and enjoyed fishing, singing and playing guitar. He especially enjoyed his family and watching old TV shows.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his Daughter, Melissa G. Nelson; and by his Brothers, Robert, Brian, and Johnny Hill.
Hershell is survived by his Children, Lorie Dixon (Randy), Tammy Bargo (Tim), and Kim Jeffries and their Mother, Carolyn Hill; Grandchildren, Benea` Breeding (Josh), Amerah Dixon (Zack), Travis Jeffries (Shatarra), Kindra Martin, Dylan Adams (Sydney), Jami Cole, Ashley Cole, Shawn Collette, Brandon Collette, Brittany Petty (Austin), and Justin Bargo; 12 Great Grandchildren; Sisters, Rosa Lee Matheny, Loretta Hesson, Ora Hill, Cora Hill, and Linda McCallister; and by many nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Visitation will be from 4-6pm on Tuesday June 9, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where his funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 6pm with Rev. Tim Bargo officiating.
Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery in Corbin.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Hershell's name to First Priority, P.O. Box 435, Corbin, KY 40702.
