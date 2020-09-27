Blood pressure is a measure of the force the blood exerts against the inside walls of the arteries. The pressure is measured by the distance in millimeters that it will raise a column of mercury.
Systolic Pressure is the highest level of pressure that occurs when the heart muscle pumps blood out of the heart.
Diastolic Pressure is the lowest level of pressure that occurs when the heart rests between beats.
A normal blood pressure level is less than 120/80 mmHg. Our blood pressure changes throughout the day based on our activity. But have pressure that constantly measures above normal is considered hypertension.
Statistics
In 2018, nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. included high blood pressure or hypertension, as a primary or contributing cause.
Nearly half of adults in the U.S.(108 million) have hypertension.
Only about 1 in 4 adults have the condition under control.
High blood pressure costs the U.S. about $131 billion each year.
Signs and Symptoms
High blood pressure usually has no warning signs or symptoms, and many people don’t know they have it. It’s called the “Silent Killer”. Measuring your blood pressure is the only way to diagnose high blood pressure for sure. The higher your blood pressure levels, the more risk you have for other health problems. Dangerously high pressure can cause a few symptoms.
Headaches
pounding of the heart
Dizziness
Easily fatigued
But, many times there are no symptoms until a stroke occurs.
Hypertension can damage your health in many ways. It can seriously damage your heart, brain, kidneys, and eyes.
Heart - High blood pressure can damage your arteries by making them less elastic, which decreases the flow of blood and oxygen to your heart. This leads to heart disease.
Brain - High blood pressure can cause the arteries that supply blood and oxygen to the brain to burst or become blocked, resulting in a stroke.
Kidney Disease - High blood pressure can cause chronic kidney disease due to the high pressure of the blood as it passes through the kidneys in order to filter the blood.
Prevention and Treatment
Lose weight if you are overweight. Keep your body mass index(BMI) between 18.5 and 25.
Get at least 150 minutes a week of moderate exercise or physical activity.
Stop or never start smoking.
Eat a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables.
Lower your salt, fat and sugar consumption.
Studies show that fresh air and sunlight may help lower high blood pressure.
Manage your stress.
Consult your doctor about making lifestyle changes so you can decrease, and in some cases eliminate your need for medications.
In most cases, you can manage your high blood pressure with permanent lifestyle changes. This in turn lowers your risk for other serious health problems. Stay healthy and be safe.
