Valentine’s Day is coming up. Do you have romantic plans or a nice gift planned for your loved one?
It is said that love is a many wondrous and splendored thing. I agree. I’ve been in a committed relationship, united in marriage with my beloved for over 33 years. That is a long time by today’s standards, a rarity. Even so, I hope to be married to David at least another 33 years. I have grown more fond of him as the years have gone by.
A few times through the years he has surprised me with gifts, flowers, jewelry, candy, or a card for Valentines Day. And, although he isn’t overly romantic, he has had his moments.
One year, for Valentine’s Day, he outdid himself. I guess we had been married for about 20 years at that time...
I admit, I had a feeling something was up from the look on his face when he walked through the door.
He had had a long day at work. He was a truck driver. He rose at 4 a.m. through the week, and I would fix his breakfast, or pack his lunch, whatever he told me he wanted for the day, and I would send him on his way, then I would get busy with my own work day.
A few times in the past David had simply forgot Valentine’s Day, but I always forgave him. Other times he made up for it. This particular day, I just knew that was why he was so late getting home, why he had a silly grin on his face, and that was also why he was holding “something” behind his back.
I’ll be honest, his smile made me giddy with excitement. The anticipation was just too much for me. When he kissed me hello, I broke and asked, “so, whatcha hiding behind your back”?
Well, he slowly and sheepishly brought “the gift” out to show me, and it was... a piece of paper. It was pink and looked official.
What in the world could this be?
I looked closer, as I was having a hard time processing this “gift”.
Was this a gift?
When I finally focused on what I was holding, it was... a speeding ticket! YES, a few hundred dollars worth of speeding ticket.
Have I forgiven him? Yes, I did. I just had to remind myself the reason he got the ticket was because he was rushing home to me.
Stop. Leave me alone. That’s what I will believe for the rest of my life, and, honestly, I thank God for the official who stopped him that day. That guy may have saved David’s life.
So, lovebirds, if I may say, be careful what you wish for. Those high dollar gifts may not necessarily be what you think they are at all, but be thankful for them anyway.
