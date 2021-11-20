Give them a cheer! Knox Central and Lynn Camp cheerleading squads are normally seen on the sidelines showing their school spirit and support for the girls and boys basketball teams and football teams. On Saturday, November 20, they were the ones in the spotlight during the region 7 cheer competition.
Knox Central placed first in the team game day cheer competition. Their squad is made up of:
Emma Abner, Samantha Smith, Hannah France, Sidney Smith, Lauren McDonald, Karly Cobb, Ava Corbin, June Johnson, Kayla Townsley, Madison Wagers, Morgan Hubbard, Anna Jo Carey, Michaela Bays, Ava Ledford, Bryna Jacobs, Sophi Deaton, Abbie Ferguson, Shiloh Patterson, and Loa Mills.
Lynn Camp placed first in the co-ed team game day cheer competition. Their squad is made up of:
Olivia Dozier, Hayleigh Duff, Carlee Goble, Lily Henize, Alyssa Jones, Breanna Jones, Angel Love, Austin Mounce, Abby Miller, Ally Miller, Katie Miller, Sami Miller, Halle Mills, Katie Mills, TJ Mills, Amy Santiago, Savannah Thacker, Landon White, and Jasmine Wright.
“We are excited that both of our high school squads will be advancing to state,” said Superintendent Jeremy Ledford.
The KHSAA hosted competition was held at Breathitt County High School. Region 7 is made up of cheerleaders from regions 13 and 14.
