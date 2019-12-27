According to media partner, Brian O'Brien with The Big ONE 106.3 FM WRIL, a high speed chase made it's way to the Kay Jay area with Knox County Deputies, Barbourville Police, and Kentucky State Police involved just after midnight on Christmas Day.
Police said that the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle in someone's yard on Jonestown Road then he immediately ran away. A foot chase ensued with both police and the subject being armed.
No arrests have been made, but Barbourville Police Department is following reliable leads and continuing investigation to pursue eventual arrest.
This is a developing story, check back to mountainadvocate.com as further information is released.
