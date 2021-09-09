High Street Sounds kicks of Thursday, Jazz coming to downtown Friday
Barbourville’s new downtown music festival begins this Thursday with the first High Street Sounds show on the lawn of the Barbourville Tourism Office.
Popular local band AP&Co. hits the stage first from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. They’ll be followed by American Idol Season 19 contestant Alex Miller from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. LaDonna’s Catering will be onsite offering food for the free show.
On Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. the smooth sounds of jazz guitarist Gary Baxter will fill Cole’s Court beneath the umbrellas. Flying Pig BBQ will be on location to provide lunch for those wishing to enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown. The menu will feature catfish, pulled pork, and bourbon chicken along with baked beans, spicy cabbage, hush puppies and more.
Also returning Saturday is the Dirty South Truck Show starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday at the old Barbourville waterpark. The show’s cornhole tournament will start at 6:30 p.m.
