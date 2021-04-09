The Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter’s Hiking for a Paws program is entering its third year. Organizer Christian Mansfield says “the program has been really great. It’s really helped with adoptions.”
The program took its first hike of the year this weekend to Natural Arch in Parkers Lake, McCreary County. Four dogs went along on the 1.4 mile loop, all four of them would go on to be adopted. As with all the hikes the group takes, water and snacks were provided for people and puppers alike. Every hike has a two people to one dog ratio.
Mansfield is hopeful the program will get back rolling in its third year after the Covid-19 pandemic cut down on last year’s hikes. The program aims to help dogs who for one reason or another may be uneasy around people and get them to be more sociable. “We will take the dogs that are most prone to shut down. The ones that have been there too long or keep getting passed over for adoption,” Mansfield stated. Getting the dogs out of the stressful environment of the shelter can help the dogs in a number of well. “Active breeds tend to stress out and shut down mentally faster than others,” he added.
According to Mansfield, the shelter has many more dogs than there are suitable homes. “My purpose is to enrich the lives of those canines,” he said. The program can help reverse poor behavior and the mental shut down and aggression that can develop in the shelter, making them more adoptable. ‘We’re really saving lives,” stated Mansfield.
Covid did a number on the shelter’s volunteer program last year according to Mansfield. “It created a real problem for the shelter, some dogs get to go out but most of them don’t,” he stated.
In 2019 the program took 10 hikes, although Mansfield prefers to work off of a mileage basis. “The original plan was 1000 miles, we hit 865 in 2019,” he said. He had hoped for 1200 miles in 2020, however Covid limited the program to two hikes. Mansfield hopes to bring the number of miles, and trips, back up this year.
The next Hiking for a Paws trip will be announced on the Knox Whitley Animal Shelter Facebook soon.
