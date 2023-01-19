Killion Hill is the winner of the 2022 ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ scholarship, made possible by the ‘Ky Saves 529’ program. The scholarship was for $529. Killion is the daughter of Robert and Alli Hill. The ‘Oceans of Possibilities’ program is a summer reading program that was hosted by the Knox County Public Library.
‘Ky Saves 529’ is a scholarship program sponsored by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. This scholarship can be used to assist children with paying for various future education costs. This can include tuition, loan repayments, books, computers, or educational fees. The Knox County Public Library was also awarded $500 through the scholarship program.
