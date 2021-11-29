Hilt "Amon" Bryant, age 61, of Gray, Ky, passed away on Thursday, November 25, 2021 at his home. Born in Gray, he was the son of the late Randall "Boots" Bryant and Mary Garland. Amon spent many years working as a mechanic and operating a tow truck. Beyond his skills as a mechanic, he is remembered as a handyman, who was never afraid to take on a new project or lend a helping hand. When he wasn't working, Amon enjoyed spending time with his loving wife, Charlene Bryant, and playing with his grandchildren. All services for Amon will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting donations to assist with final expenses. Donations can be made by calling the funeral home, in person at the funeral home, or online by selecting the red “Donate Now” icon below. The Bryant family will receive a list of those that donate. Arrangements by Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages of condolence may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
