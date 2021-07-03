Advocate Breaking News 2021
Tip Miller

Shortly before 8:00 PM July 2nd Knox County 911 received a call that a man was attempting to break into a residence on North KY 11. While responding Deputy Scotty Wilson was updated that the man (later identified as Tip Miller) had left the residence on a motorcycle but was being followed by neighbors and was going across KY 1304.

Prior to Deputy Wilson's arrival the motorcycle was stopped by the concerned citizens. 

As Deputy Wilson arrived on the scene Miller attempted to flee on the motorcycle but was prevented from doing so by helpful by-standers.

Miller immediately began resisting and fighting Deputy Wilson as he attempted to detain him. Deputy Wilson deployed his Taser but it was ineffective and Miller fled into the woods.

Responding Kentucky State Police and off-duty Deputy Elijah Broughton assisted Wilson and Miller was located hiding in a creek  and taken into custody.

Arrested:

Tip Miller, 34 YOA, Hinkle KY

 

Charges:

Criminals Attempt to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree

Fleeing/Evading 2nd Degree MV (Attempt)

Fleeing/Evading 2nd Degree (Foot)

DUI 1st 

Assault 3rd Degree- Police Officer

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia 

Other Traffic Offenses

 

Deputies:

Deputy Scotty Wilson (Arresting Officer)

Deputy Elijah Broughton 

Kentucky State Police

 

