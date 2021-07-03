Shortly before 8:00 PM July 2nd Knox County 911 received a call that a man was attempting to break into a residence on North KY 11. While responding Deputy Scotty Wilson was updated that the man (later identified as Tip Miller) had left the residence on a motorcycle but was being followed by neighbors and was going across KY 1304.
Prior to Deputy Wilson's arrival the motorcycle was stopped by the concerned citizens.
As Deputy Wilson arrived on the scene Miller attempted to flee on the motorcycle but was prevented from doing so by helpful by-standers.
Miller immediately began resisting and fighting Deputy Wilson as he attempted to detain him. Deputy Wilson deployed his Taser but it was ineffective and Miller fled into the woods.
Responding Kentucky State Police and off-duty Deputy Elijah Broughton assisted Wilson and Miller was located hiding in a creek and taken into custody.
Arrested:
Tip Miller, 34 YOA, Hinkle KY
Charges:
Criminals Attempt to Commit Burglary 3rd Degree
Fleeing/Evading 2nd Degree MV (Attempt)
Fleeing/Evading 2nd Degree (Foot)
DUI 1st
Assault 3rd Degree- Police Officer
Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Other Traffic Offenses
Deputies:
Deputy Scotty Wilson (Arresting Officer)
Deputy Elijah Broughton
Kentucky State Police
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.