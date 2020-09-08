On September 7, 2020 at 6:30 am Knox County Deputy Sam Mullins received a complaint of someone taking items from a truck at Mills Garbage Collection on C Mills Road in Cannon. During the investigation, Deputy Mullins learned the truck was broken into and the items were taken that morning at approximately 5:30 am. Deputy Mullins also learned the theft was captured by a surveillance camera. A suspect was identified after viewing the surveillance video.
On September 7, 2020 at approximately 2:00 pm the suspect was observed walking on Highway 1304 in Cannon. Deputy Mullins arrested George Brewer age 41 of Hinkle, KY charging him with Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition and Criminal Trespass-3rd Degree.
George Brewer was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
