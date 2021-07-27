A Gray man was arrested Sunday evening after leaving the scene of a non-injury accident and attempting to flee law enforcement.
Kentucky State Trooper Sidney Wagner located 33 year old Johnathan Wagers sitting in his vehicle on Sampson Hill Lane after the accident. Wagers’ arrest citation states that when Wagner identified himself, Wagers put his truck in reverse and attempted to flee.
Wagers was removed from the truck at gun point and placed in restraints. The citation notes that Wagers was giving off a strong odor of alcohol and that there were several open, cold Bud Light bottles in the vehicle. Liquor bottles were also found inside.
Wagers reportedly admitted to hitting the vehicle earlier and leaving the scene. He also stated that he had several beers and liquor throughout the evening. He was read implied consent and refused a blood test.
Wagers was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, second degree criminal mischief, fleeing police in the second degree, driving under the influence, possession of open alcohol in his vehicle, resisting arrest, and menacing.
On Monday Wagers plead not-guilty during his arraignment. He was released on a $2,500 bond with home incarceration and is due for a pre-trial conference on August 24.
