KCEOC Community Action Partnership is now offering the Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund which provides relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 that need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric, or natural gas service. Kentucky’s Community Action Network is partnering with Team Kentucky to distribute these funds statewide.
The Healthy at Home Utility Relief Fund provides relief to Kentuckians affected by COVID-19 that need assistance with their water, wastewater, electric, or natural gas service. At the time of application you must be able to specify how you have been directly affected by Covid-19 and sign a certification. Examples include job loss, reduced hours/wages, additional Expenses, or other impacts not specified.
Households who have an income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Level and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19 can apply.
Due to COVID-19 Impact has your household experienced one of the following changes due to the COVID-19 Pandemic: job loss, reduced hours/wages, additional expenses or other negative impacts?
When applying for the program required documents that must be supplied by all applicants at the time of application are: most current utility bill, proof of arrearage, payment plan, or disconnect notice for utilities, proof of Social Security Number or permanent residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household, and proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.
The benefits a household can receive will depend on the program component. Benefits are supplied in the form of a voucher to the vendor or supplier. A household can apply for one or both components and is eligible for up to the maximum allowable benefit for each component.
Water and/or Wastewater: Households can receive assistance for the minimum needed to alleviate the water and wastewater crisis up to $500. Households can reapply until they reached their maximum benefit.
Electric and/or Natural Gas: Households can apply for electric and natural gas benefits once in a one month time-frame. The benefits each time are the minimum needed to alleviate crisis for up to $200. Households can receive a maximum benefit of $400 for the component.
For the latest information on the novel corona virus in Kentucky, please visit kycovid19.ky.gov. For further assistance, and to apply, please contact Shawn Bingham or Angie May at 606-546-3152.
