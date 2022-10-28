Ask Mr. Reid Brewer, who now heads up the next generation of lead directors at Hopper Funeral Home, Inc, and he will tell you that things are changing at the community’s oldest funeral home. “My mentors and owners of the century old Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., Victoria and Sally Hopper, are progressive thinkers who continually strive to add value and upgrade the service offerings that we provide to our client families.”, proclaims Reid.
This month, the Hopper sisters have implemented a design change to the porches and porticos of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc.
“If you have not visited Hopper’s lately,” said Brewer, “you have missed out on an interesting transformation of our beloved porches and outdoor seating areas”. The ceilings on all of Hopper Funeral Home’s outer porches have been painted a shade of “Haint Blue”, a color reminiscent of blue skies or azure seas.
Victoria Hopper wanted to bring a deep south tradition to Knox County, by way of her family’s 117-year-old funeral home, Hopper’s. In her youth, Victoria, always admired, while visiting South Carolina, and later, as an adult, when living in Mississippi, the beautiful architecture of the Antebellum South. One feature of particular interest to her, was the pale blue ceilings that adorned many of the porches of the southern states in which she visited and lived. Thinking that these color embellishments were interesting and attractive additions to the southerly dwellings, Ms. Hopper began asking her deep south neighbors and friends “Why are your porch ceilings painted pale blue?”
“Many people told me”, said Victoria, “that the pale blue porch ceilings repel insects - because the color mimics the sky – and insects can’t build nests in the sky.” For the most part, Victoria, whose own porch at her Mississippi home was pale blue, verified that the blue color did indeed seem to help with to deter insect nesting.
However, perhaps a more intriguing reason than insect repellent, why some deep south southerners paint their porches “Haint” blue, harkens back to a 19th century Gullah belief that she shared when speaking about the porch transformations at the funeral home. “The folklore the Gullahs believed, fits in beautifully with the design and uniqueness of a funeral home, like ours.”, she said. The Gullah people held firmly to the belief that the pale blue color was symbolic of water. In the Gullah tradition, ghosts and evil spirits were kept from entering a building with “blue - ceilinged” porches, or pale blue window trim / shutters because spirits couldn’t cross the “water” to get inside, and seeing blue, the evil spirits thought they were seeing water and turned the other way….so the legend goes. The ghosts from which the Gullah people were trying to protect themselves, were called “Haints”, pronounced Haunts, and to this day many people in the deep south refer to the pale bluish green hues of paint used on outdoor porches and building elements, as “Haint blue”.
“So now we have some “Haint” blue porches in Knox County”, says Brewer. “Of course, in our community, we pray, rather than depending on pale blue paint to keep the devil and evil spirits away!” declared Victoria. However, a little folklore and tradition is always educational and thought provoking. Therefore, the next time you are sitting on one of Hopper’s porches, having a glass of cool lemonade or cup of hot coffee while visiting with friends and family, in honor of a loved one, look up at the ceiling and take your pick of which story of repellent you prefer… insect or ghost.
When Victoria and Sally Hopper, were called upon to step into the ownership role of their family’s century old funeral home in 2019, after the death of their mother, Ann Hopper, both ladies accepted the honor of keeping their family business operational in order to continue servicing the community and the families who have for generations called on the Hopper family in their greatest time of need. Victoria and Sally, in conjunction with their experienced and apprenticed staff, are involved with the general business and overall operations of Hopper Funeral Home Inc. and with overseeing the details of each service, attending to their client families, both from afar and in person.
