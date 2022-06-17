June 11 saw the Knox-Whitley Summer Series come to the American Legion Field in Barbourville for “Horse Power Night”.

The competition featured barrel and pole racing in three categories. Spectators could try their hand at riding a mechanical bull and enjoy refreshments from the concession stand and food truck. The series will return to Legion Field on June 25 for a show from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Winners

Youth Poles- 1. Marissa Holbrooks

Women’s Poles- 1. Cynthia Masters

Women’s Barrels- 1. Cynthia Masters 2. Toraleah Shelley

Men’s Poles- 1. Dave Bradford 2. Jeff Wilburn

Men’s Barrels- 1. Nick Vaughn 2. Doyle Powell 3. Jeff Wilburn

 

Winners Photo Courtesy of Mary Domek

