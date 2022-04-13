Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!

This weekend we celebrate Easter. In whatever form you celebrate or call it - some refuse to use the pagan term Easter and instead refer to it as Resurrection Sunday - we hope you take time to reflect on what happened over 2,000 years ago. It isn’t about eggs and colorful outfits. It isn’t about big hats and potluck dinners. Just like Christmas, Jesus is the reason for the season. At Christmas we celebrate the arrival of our messiah, and on Easter we celebrate that when he was 33 years old, he was falsely accused, attacked and left to die on a cross.
To the religious zealots of the day and the government that sought to appease them, they thought they were justified in their actions. Their religious actions helped to fulfill a plan God had set in order from the beginning - Jesus was the sacrificial lamb used to atone for our sin. We solemnly celebrate his crucifixion on Friday, dubbed “Good Friday.” But, what we really celebrate is that true to prophecy, on the third day after his death, he arose from death. Already sinless and perfect as one could live, he now lives in perfect glory as the spotless lamb of God. His death and resurrection is important to mankind. It is our redemption. The Son of God paid the price so that you don’t have to. We celebrate our new life in Christ because of his sacrifice.
If you don’t know Jesus as your Savior, please understand that it isn’t about religion. It isn’t political. It isn’t moral or ethical. It’s about a relationship. He purchased a gift with his life that he offers you freely. It doesn’t guarantee you will never have difficulties in life. It doesn’t mean you’ll never get sick. It doesn’t mean you won’t go bankrupt or lose loved ones. It simply means you have a relationship with the Father through his only son, Jesus. His blood paid a price you could never afford on your own. We aren’t deserving, but he isn’t a respecter of any one person. He offers his gift of grace and salvation freely to anyone who would accept his generous offer.
His gift of grace not only gives you the lifeline of calling on the God of the universe in your moments of need and heartache, it also secures your eternity in paradise. He endured death so that you might LIVE!
Happy Easter, everyone. Hosanna! Blessed is He who comes in the name of the Lord!