Leaders from Baptist Health Corbin and CHI Saint Joseph in London came together last Thursday for a joint press conference to discuss the impact of COVID-19. The press conference can be viewed in its entirety on the Facebook pages of both hospitals.
Both hospitals reported similar numbers when it came to patients. Fifty to 60% of all patients were COVID-19 patients and of those 95% were unvaccinated. “Patients seem to be sicker, they’re definitely younger,” said Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers on the current spike in cases. He added that they are seeing “grave outcomes for younger ages” and that the vaccines are working.
Dealing with the deluge of new patients has been a major challenge at both hospitals; and hospitals across the country. Baptist Health Corbin Chief Medical Officer Dr. David Worthy stated that it took calling as far as Pittsburg, Pennsylvania to find one ICU bed. His Saint Joseph London counterpart Dr. Shelley Stanko recounted a similar story of a doctor calling 37 hospitals to find space for one patient. “There’s no space for some patients to leave the ER,” said Stanko of the situation. Saint Joseph ICU Director Kelly Helton R.N. stated that the unit had expanded into an adjacent unit, going from 14 to 24 beds, and that 87% of those patients were unvaccinated Covid patients. Of those COVID-19 patients, 88% were on life support.
Both Worthy and Stanko pointed out that while to rate of increase is slowing in the area, hospitals won’t expect to see their peak until three to four weeks after cases peak. “We are not over this in the hospitals,” said Worthy. “We’re absolutely going to continue to do our part,” stated Stanko, adding that the public needs to do theirs’s.
Getting vaccinated and wearing mask constitute the public’s part in controlling the spread. “Get vaccinated, it’s very safe…safer than penicillin,” said Worthy. Baptist Health Corbin Pharmacy Director Dr. Joshua Bowling spoke to the safety of the vaccines. He pointed out that 5.6 billion doses had been administered worldwide and 32 million are being administered each day. Bowling stated that the unvaccinated were “Ten times more likely to get Covid, 40 times more likely to be hospitalized, and 20 times more likely to die.” Bowling pointed out that the MRNA technology behind the vaccines has been extensively studied for decades. Retired Chaplain Philip Johnson urged spiritual leaders to do their part in getting people vaccinated. “I firmly believe the vaccine is a gift from God…years of research paid off,” she stated.
Both hospitals have limited visitation and elective procedures, as well as pulled staff from other areas to assist with the spike in patients. “We have to get to a point where it’s safe,” said Saint Joseph President John Yanes on getting back to normal operations. Powers stated one measure for resuming visitation would be when ICU patients are all back in their normal space.
“We’re almost topped out on our resources at the hospital,” said Powers. Administering more treatments like Regeneron is something the hospitals are trying to do; “we’d like to administer more,” said Stanko. Bowling stated that the hospital’s allocations are based on previous needs, but the biggest challenge with providing more of the treatment is space and staffing.
The doctors agreed that people shouldn’t be self-treating with the drug Ivermectin. “Research doesn’t support that this is a good idea,” said Stanko. Worthy echoed that sentiment stating “unfortunately some providers in the area have pushed Ivermectin,” He added that some patients had demanded it. The Covid vaccine is another thing patients ask for, but as Helton stated, “once they test positive it’s to late.”
