Last week we took a look at laws concerning driving various vehicles on roads throughout Knox County. This week we looked to see if local municipalities were the same or different.
For the City of Barbourville, the rules remain that same as the rest of Knox County, as the city currently has no ordinances on the books. Low speed vehicles like golf carts need to be licensed and registered in accordance with state law. “Anything over 50cc is supposed to be licensed” said Police Chief Winston Tye.
Tye noted that bicycles can be ridden on city streets and should have reflectors; bicyclists are also expected to obey the same traffic rules as motorists, such as stop signs and red lights. Peddle bikes can be on rode on the city’s sidewalks, which Tye noted was a safer option for riders. Motorized wheelchairs and similar vehicles are not allowed on the street. “If you’re driving in town, make sure you have lights, signals, a horn, and abide by traffic laws,” said Tye.
The rules are mostly the same in the City of Corbin as well. One difference - Corbinites can drive golf carts on city streets so long as they have been inspected and have certain features like horns and lights.
