My friend Harold Wainscott has an endless supply of funny stories, but I think his favorite is the one about a very talented duck.
As the tale goes, a circus owner was strolling through a carnival one day when he saw a crowd gathered around a small table watching a duck tap dance on an upside-down pot.
The circus owner had never seen anything like it, and, after some haggling, he bought the tap-dancing duck and the pot for $10,000.
It wasn’t long before the circus owner was back demanding a refund.
“You cheated me,” he complained. “That duck won’t dance at all for me.”
“So,” asked the duck’s former owner, “did you remember to light the candle under the pot?”
We generally equate dancing with happiness. That’s why, in most parts of the world, it’s a part of wedding celebrations. In the Old Testament, dancing is described as a part of worship.
We’re told that “David danced before the Lord with all his might” in 2 Samuel 6:14.
“Let them praise His name in the dance: let them sing praises unto him with the timbrel and harp” (Psalm 149:3).
And God’s word tells us there’s “a time to weep and a time to laugh; a time to mourn and a time to dance” (Ecclesiastes 3:4).
Every once in a long while, I get to catch a bit of “The Price Is Right,” the TV gameshow in which people can win fabulous prizes, includes vehicles, boats, trips, even cash. And when the contestants win, they often cut a jig right there on the stage in front of all of America. They just can’t help it; they’re thrilled with what is now theirs.
That perhaps is the best explanation I can provide for the happiness the world sees in God’s people. They’re thrilled with what is theirs: eternal life, a peace of mind that passes all understanding, a joy that shines in their very faces because of their personal relationships with Jesus.
That’s why I’m always delighted when I see Christians who are excited about all that God has given them and all that God will give them in the future. After all, “eye hath not seen, nor ear heard, neither have entered into the heart of man, the things which God hath prepared for those who love Him” (1 Corinthians 2:9).
So, it’s not difficult to cause God’s people to feel like dancing.
That tap-dancing duck might have needed a flame under his feet to cause him to dance, but David danced out of a heart filled with gratitude for all that God had done for him, like a guy who has just came out of the “Show Case Showdown” with the greatest prize of all time.
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com or 502-514-6857.
