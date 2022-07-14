When The Sapling Center first opened in 2019, it gave kids a place to feel comfortable and safe. However, not many people know about the center and what they offer. Site Manager Lisa Potter and Clinician Emily Griffin wanted to clear things up and tell what they do to help.
The goal and mission of The Sapling Center is to help create a safe environment for any kid that comes in.
The different jobs that are at the center are community support associates. They focus on teaching life skills such as cooking, emotional regulation, and interpersonal skills to help kids better communicate. There is a youth peer support role, where a participant can talk to someone who has been through a similar situation to them, helping kids open up more by having someone to relate to. There is also case manager that will help with housing and food needs. The clinician will help provide any therapy needs.
The Sapling Center has many different supplies for people such as a washer and dryer, shower, food, and any other resources one might need.
The Sapling Center is working with KCEOC on a ready-to-work program where junior and senior can get work experience while at the center. There is a position for a community support associate, and they are looking for a youth peer support position. “We’re growing and expanding and looking to add,” said Potter.
Older kids can come and look for housing or other resources The Sapling Center can provide. While some parents might be concerned about the age range being 14-25, there are five to six workers and they make sure that everyone is supervised and that no one will be left alone in case they need anything; the workers also make sure that it is safe for everyone.
The Sapling Center has helped kids make a lot of personal improvements. “They come in and they’re not really that comfortable; they don’t really want to talk to us at first, and then watching them grow and become comfortable and actually vocalizing their needs that they have or coming to me when they’re upset. Just watching them through that whole process and seeing them become more comfortable with us. Knowing that they know that we care about them,” said Griffin.
The Sapling Center want kids who are transitioning to high school or college to have an easier time with it. “Transitioning is pretty hard and it not easy for everyone. We just want to make that transition easier,” said Potter.
There is a summer program called Summer Splash that sees kids picked up around 10:30 a.m. and let them stay around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. The Center tries to do a field trip at least once a week during the summertime like Cumberland Falls and Stivers Center. They also do a monthly giveaway for any kid that comes and can win many different prizes like a television and speaker.
The Center gives out membership packets for kids who visit and will ask them about their needs, including what they need at home and if they need transportation.
The different group activities that kids can look forward to include baking cupcakes, walking downtown, art and crafts, life skills, counseling, and group therapy. The Center try to do one therapeutic activity at least once a day.
Every worker has a role in helping the kids with a different method of doing so. “Some kids may feel more comfortable talking with Lisa about certain things while this other kid feels more comfortable talking to me about something. No matter what our personalities are we’re still able to let it be known that we care about them and that we are a safe place. As long as one of them can reach them were doing good,” said Griffin.
The different rooms that kids can use include a pool table and air hockey room, a media room with gaming consoles like XBox and PlayStation. They also have an art room with different tools to paint and make bracelets, as well as a room with different musical instruments such as keyboards, guitars and a karaoke machine. They even have a quiet room for any kids who are overwhelmed and want to be alone. Finally, The Center has a library where kids can read and play board games.
Griffin and Potter also wanted to talk about their thoughts and feelings about The Sapling Center and the community and how they have helped and what they could improve.
They feel that The Center is well-rounded, but many people don’t know about the center or what they do. “I would like for more people to know about us. Like we’re becoming more known, but I still feel like they’re quite a lot of people who don’t know who we are or understand all exactly that we can do to help them,” said Griffin.
They feel mental health is not accurately represented and that there is a stigma behind it. They want to break that stigma and accurately teach kids and the community about mental health. “It been shown to us from the community and the kids that come don’t quite understand it.” Says Griffin.
The Center is working on having a substance abuse program for kids and hope to get it added soon. “We live in an area where substance abuse is very high. And it is introduced to our youth at a very young age, and I would like to offer more substance abuse programs for youth” said Potter.
The Center feels it’s had an impact on the community and have helped give opportunities that people didn’t have before. “We help them find their little community with our center and give them a safe space where parents won’t have to worry about what their kids are doing when they’re wandering town or whatever it may be,” said Griffin.
The Sapling Center doesn’t plan on going anywhere as long as there is a need. “There is definitely a need in this area and there will always be a need. There nothing here for teens, if there’s not in sport or not in after-school clubs, what is there for them to do?” asked Griffin.
Griffin and Potter have both learned from the kids. “It been a minute since I’ve been in high school so learning the new culture that they have is definitely exciting but also learning where I stand with them, learning how to be more approachable to teens and to mental health,” offered Griffin.
The Sapling Center’s hours are Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Youths can come by for a visit or message their Facebook page which is Sapling Center Knox County. They can be found at 460 Court Square, Swan Pond, KY 40906 right next to KCEOC building in downtown Barbourville.
