Howard Lewis Reynolds age 64 of Bloomington, IL was born in Knox County, KY on June 22, 1956 to the late Tip Westfield Reynolds and Mary Elizabeth McVey Reynolds and departed this life on June 28, 2020 at his home. He was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on cars, talking on the CB, racing cars, donating time to the Salvation Army, and time with family and friends.
In addition to his parents, 3 brothers: Lawrence Reynolds, Benjamin Reynolds, and Billy Reynolds; and 6 sisters: Beulah Reynolds, Barbara Ann Reynolds, Lois Marie Reynolds, Penny Reynolds, Bonnie Faye Reynolds, and Linda McDonald preceded him in death.
He is survived by 3 daughters: Teresa Black and husband Larry of Corbin, KY, and Mollie Reynolds and Amber Reynolds both of Louisville, KY; 4 sons: David Tip Reynolds, Randall Reynolds, and Jerry Reynolds all of Corbin, KY, and Steven Reynolds of Lubbock, TX; former wife: Maxine Newton of Bloomington, IL; a brother: Robert Reynolds and wife Francis of Cannon, KY; 3 sisters: Margaret Stevens of Hamilton, OH, Carolyn Baker of Corbin, KY, and Shirley Hobbs and husband Ricky of Scalf, KY; 2 grandchildren: Eric Black and Mariah Black; other relatives and many friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral Services for Mr. Howard Reynolds will be conducted in the Barbourville Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Orangie Wheat and Rev. Glen Collins officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson & Garland Cemetery with family and friends serving as Pallbearers. Barbourville Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Friends may call at the Barbourville Funeral Home Friday from 12 Noon to the funeral hour at 2, for a limited visitation.
To the loving family of Mr. Howard Reynolds, Larry, Gene, Doyle, and the staff of the Barbourville Funeral Home would like to offer heartfelt sympathy and prayers during your time of bereavement.
