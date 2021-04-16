Hoyle Edward "Eddie" Evans, 77, of Columbia, Tn., previously of Barbourville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, Monday, April 12, 2021. Eddie's life began on Tuesday, February 1st, 1944, in a coal camp in Kay Jay, Kentucky. His parents were Hoyt and Dorothy Evans. He was a husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend to many, and a follower of Jesus Christ. He proclaimed his faith in Jesus at an early age and continued that devotion until he went home to be with Jesus. He worked at General Motors for thirty-two years and was the maintenance supervisor at First Baptist Church in Columbia, Tn, where he was a member. He proudly served eight years in the National Guard. Eddie was an avid fisherman who belonged to the Bass Club.
Eddie leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, Zelma Mills Evans of Columbia, Tn; his daughter, who was his first great love, Brandi Bolin of Columbia, Tn; his son in law, Jason Bolin of Columbia, Tn; and his second great love, his grandson, Liam Edward Bolin; He is also survived by his siblings who he loved so much: Madge (McCoy) Carnes of Marian, In, Charlotte Click of Barbourville, Karen (Ronnie) Moore of Barbourville, Larry Evans of Barbourville, and Michael Evans of Barbourville; Nephews: Tommy, Joshua, Jason, John, and Jared and Niece, Angie also are left behind to mourn Eddie, as are his great nieces: Addie Rose and Hadley J, his great nephew, Brody Jace and his sister-in-law, Becky and her son Wesley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Evans.
After an afternoon visitation on April 14, in Columbia Tn., Eddie will be transported to Barbourville, where the Evans family will receive friends for a visitation and funeral service on Friday, April 16, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 1:00 PM. Reverend James Vandy will officiate. Interment will follow in the Barbourville, Cemetery. The Evans family has chosen as Casket Bearers: John Evans, Jason Lake, Joshua Carnes, Jared Leddington, Tommy Click, and Frankie Thomspson. Honorary Casket Bearers are Mr. Evan's grandson, Liam Edward Bolin and his son-in-law, Jason Bolin.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Hoyle Edward "Eddie" Evans.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing the Kentucky arrangements for Hoyle Edward "Eddie" Evans.
Covid-19 restrictions do apply. All guests will be required to wear a mask and maintain a social distance of six feet apart.
