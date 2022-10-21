The Redbud Trail Quilt Guild would like to congratulate Beverly Hyatt, the winner of this year’s quilt. Beverly is pictured here with some of the members of the group. We would also like to thank all those who participated and supported us. The Guild meets at the Knox County Extension Office on each second Tuesday of the month. For more info call 606-546-3447. PHOTOS SUBMITTED
