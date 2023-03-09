To be eligible for an “I Am UNITE” Scholarship, high school seniors must:
- Complete and sign an application (available February 2023).
- Be a member of their school’s UNITE Club; have attended Camp UNITE as a camper, Junior Team Leader, or Team Leader; and/or who have been directly impacted by substance misuse or that of a family member.
- Attend school within UNITE’s 32-county service region (Bell, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Knox, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Magoffin, Martin, McCreary, Menifee, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Rowan, Wayne, Whitley and Wolfe)
- Submit a typed Essay of 500 words or less detailing how they exemplify the theme “I Am UNITE.”
- Have a GPA of 2.75 unweighted, or 3.75 weighted.
- Provide two letters of recommendation (one from a school employee and one from a community member).
- Provide a copy of their unofficial high school transcript.
The deadline to apply is March 17, 2023. For more info visit www.operationunite.org
