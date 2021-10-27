Santa Claus Parade

https://www.facebook.com/IBISCChristmasParade

The “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” is set to return to the streets of Barbourville this December. The annual holiday staple of Barbourville is returning after a COVID-19 hiatus last year. The event will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

The parade committee has shared the rules for this year’s parade participants. Those rules include:

• No entry fee to put a float in the parade. Just show up with your float!

• Line up on North Main St.

• Must have float fully decorated and in line by 5:00 p.m. Any float not decorated by 5:00 will NOT be judged and therefore not eligible for any prize money.

• There cannot be a Santa on your float. The main float is the only one that has a Santa.

• Floats MUST have lights.

Various prizes up to $500 are up for grabs. The winnings are: first prize $500, second prize $250, third prize $125 and fourth prize $75.

Mayor David Thompson has conveyed to The Mountain Advocate that he wants to encourage all churches to participate in this year’s parade.

For more information, please call 606-521-6758.

