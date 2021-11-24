The “I Believe in Santa Claus Christmas Parade” is set to return to the streets of Barbourville this December. The annual holiday staple of Barbourville is returning after a COVID-19 hiatus last year. The event will be held on Saturday, December 4 beginning at 6 p.m.
Organizer Charlotte Mitchell said response has been good this year as several have reached out about including a float in this year’s parade. Mitchell adds that churches, businesses, school sports teams or bands are welcome to participate.
The parade committee has shared the rules for this year’s parade participants. Those rules include:
• No entry fee to put a float in the parade. Just show up with your float!
• Line up on North Main St.
• Must have float fully decorated and in line by 5:00 p.m. Any float not decorated by 5:00 will NOT be judged and therefore not eligible for any prize money.
• There cannot be a Santa on your float. The main float is the only one that has a Santa.
• Floats MUST have lights.
Various prizes up to $500 are up for grabs. The winnings are: first prize $500, second prize $250, third prize $125 and fourth prize $75.
Mayor David Thompson has conveyed to The Mountain Advocate that he wants to encourage all churches to participate in this year’s parade.
For more information, please call 606-521-6758.
