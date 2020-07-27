Ida Mae Baker, 84, passed away peacefully at her home July 23, 2020. Ida Mae was the daughter of Boyd and Mary Cooper, happily born to them in Knox County on December 29, 1935. Ida Mae grew up on Macroe Branch in the Scalf community. She was a happy child, who could often be overheard humming joyfully or singing aloud as she played. Ida Mae never lost that joy in her heart, that burst forth through song. She maintained her joyful heart, no matter what obstacles came her way. On March 28, 1951 she united in marriage to Charlie Baker and from this union 4 children were born. She created a loving home for her four children, as well as, for her many, many beloved relatives and friends. She worked as a cook, for many years, both for the historic RH Hobbs and for the KCEOC Head Start.
Ida Mae was the Matriarch of her large family. She was a strong and independent role model for all who had the privilege to know her. Her family and friends looked to her for support and guidance and Ida Mae modeled to many family members, church members, and community members, the virtues of patience, the difference between right and wrong, and how to put God first in your life.
Ida Mae was outgoing, and she had a welcoming smile when greeting others. The door to her home was always open. Ida Mae loved to “call roll”, keeping up with the events of everyone’s life. In her quiet time, she enjoyed crocheting granny square afghans, quilt making and gardening.
Ida Mae cherished her church family. She was a lifelong member of the Salt Gum Baptist Church. She was a devoted member of the congregation, giving her time to the church community, teaching both Sunday school and Bible School. Her delightful spirit was felt throughout the church community, where she was lovingly known by the children and adults alike, as “Mamaw Baker”.
In addition to her parents, Boyd Cooper and Mary (Bingham) Cooper, Ida Mae was preceded in death by brothers James William Cooper and Boyd Cooper, Jr.; her son, Vernon Baker and her brother-in-laws; Charlie Baker, Jess Messer, Jr., and Russell Hibbard.
Left behind to mourn Ida Mae’s passing are her beloved children, son, Billie Joe Baker (Margie Deaton) of Scalf and daughters, Joyce Warfield (Eddie) of Corbin and Janice Sue Partin of Scalf. Four siblings will also miss Ida Mae greatly, brother; Robert Lee Cooper (Susan) of Bimble, sisters; Sarah Jane Messer, Bimble, Opal Lee Hibbard of Flat Lick, and Anna Lois Baker of Bimble.
Ida Mae was blessed with eight grandchildren: Jennifer Yates (Jeff) of Corbin, Tracey Daniels of Barbourville, Dana Smith (Jeff) of Cannon, Sherry Baker Matlock of Barbourville, Eric Baker (Amy) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Crystal Yother (Mike) of Rockholds, Kelli Barnes (Mark) of Corbin, Derek Baker of Dewitt. Fifteen Great Grandchildren: Jessica Lundy (James), Trystan Yates, Jarod Partin (Pam), Macy Yother, Tatum Yother, Lydia Barnes, Abigail Baker, Aiden Baker, Hannah Baker, Caden Baker, Jacob Baker, Billy Austin Smith, Payton Perkins and Dalton Napier. Great-great-grandchildren: Mary Willow Mae Partin and Jocelyn Mae Lundy. Ms. Baker will also be greatly mourned by her dear friend and caregiver, Ruth Decker.
The Baker family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Monday evening, July 27, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Baker family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 28, at the Salt Gum Baptist Church, Scalf, from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour of 1:00 p.m. Reverend Kennon Roark will officiate and music tributes will be performed by Lonnie and Josh Carnes, the Salt Gum Baptist Church Choir, and adored granddaughter, Macy Love Yother. Burial will immediately follow the funeral service at the Macroe Branch Cemetery in Scalf. Ida Mae’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, extend our sincere condolences to the family of Ida Mae Baker.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Ida Mae Baker.
