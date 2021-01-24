Ima Jean McVey Knuckles, age 70, of Corbin passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at Baptist Health in Corbin.
Born in Knox County, she was the daughter of the late Jessie McVey and Edna Scalf. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three children, Karen McVey Ferguson, Isaac Mills Jr., and Vickie Jean Napier; Brothers, Russell, Ray, and James McVey; Sisters, Louise Sullivan and Duplee Logue; Half-sister, Sharmane Huff; and Half-brother, Frankie Huff.
Ima Jean is survived by her daughter, Annette Daniels; Half-brother, Billy Huff; Twelve grandchildren, Zachary Daniels, Joshua Daniels, Sara Mills, Cynthia Mills, Joshua Mills, Briceson Mills, Christian Farncett, Tyler Mills, Samantha Fox, Brittany McVey, Ashely Dean, and Jeffrey Dean; Seven great-grandchildren; and by a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends who will all mourn her passing.
Funeral service for Ima Jean will be held at 2:00 P.M., Saturday, January 23, 2020 at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Gilbert officiating. Burial will follow in the Brafford Cemetery in Gray, Kentucky.
Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Saturday January 23rd at the funeral home.
Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com
