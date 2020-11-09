Imogene A. White, 84, of Corbin passed away Thursday morning, November 5, 2020 at her home. She was the wife of the late Bradley White.
She was born March 1, 1936 in the Bee Creek community of Whitley County, a daughter of the late Ernest and Norma G. Morgan Alsip. Imogene enjoyed growing flowers and vegetables, and spending time with her family.
Survivors include two sons: Bro. Stacy J. White (Shirley) and Zendal White; six grandchildren: Canaan White, Calah Holloway (James), Hannah White, Jeremiah White, Jude White, and Bethany White; a sister, Justine Young (Homer Ray); three nieces: Sherry Hensley (Dale), Katrina Davis (Rick), and LaDonna Dopel (John); several great and great-great nieces and nephews; and two special cousins, Everett Alsip and Arnold Morgan.
Imogene's visitation will begin at 6pm Friday and after 12 noon Saturday at Trinity Baptist Temple in North Corbin. Her funeral will follow there at 2pm Saturday with Bro. Stacy White and Bro. Don Farmer officiating. Burial will be at the Moore Cemetery near her home.
Honorary pallbearers will be brothers and sisters of Bethlehem Baptist Church where she was a member.
