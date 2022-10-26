The world lost a true gem on Monday. We learned of the tragic passing of actor and social media personality Leslie Jordan.
I’ve never imagined writing about Jordan, but his humor, stories, singing and down-to-earth southern personality made him shine in the see of darkness that is Hollywood. While he was a celebrity, he certainly didn’t strike you as one and never came across as arrogant or entitled. Many came to know of him during the pandemic when he chose to shelter in place in his hometown of Chattanooga while caring for his 94-year-old mother (who passed earlier this year).
Interestingly enough, Jordan’s last post to his highly popular Instagram account was of him singing the old gospel hymn, “When The Roll is Called Up Yonder,” accompanied by a man named Danny Myrick. I didn’t catch the man’s name until my wife told me.
I would take one Leslie Jordan for all other celebrities in Hollywood. I’ll take genuine and happy over entitlement, gloom and activism.
In honor of this fine human’s legacy, take time to be a light to someone. Make someone laugh. Treat someone to lunch or anonymously buy them a coffee at The Ugly Mug. Do good for others, and it’ll be returned to you in multiple ways. Not my words! I truly believe this. We get back more than we give out when it’s done with the best intentions and a pure heart.
In a world of Kardashians, LeBrons, Heards and Trumps... be a Leslie Jordan.
Anderson Cooper honored Jordan’s memory Monday evening with a wonderful tribute on his show. Check it out online.
As for losing someone that brought joy to millions of people in some of the darkest times our world has seen, I can only think of one thing when I learned he had died. He started out many of his videos with a funny, southern “Well sh*t.” For the millions who loved him, that’s indeed how we all feel.
