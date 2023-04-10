Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of local women. This week’s exceptional woman is Deborah Sue Saunders who dropped out of high school, grabbed her guitar, and became a country music star in her own right. She just happens to be very one of the most exceptionally talented people I have ever had the privilege to know. Growing up, Deb attended Knox Central Elementary, G.R. Hampton Elementary and Knox Central High School. Deb who did not enjoy school, and dropped out her Freshman year; she would rather be with her brother Hank, and sister Lisa playing music, singing, and living their lives “by the seat of their pants.”
After dropping out of high school, Deb, had a variety of jobs, but no job could compete with her love of performing country music. A rare talent, Deb learned to play four of the most common instruments in country music: guitar, steel guitar, dobro, and banjo. She loved singing classic country music and often wrote and performed her own songs.
Needing to have a steady income, she began working for Dr. H.T. Marcum as an Optometric Assistant. Having a magnetic personality, she got to meet and make many good friends everywhere she traveled. After leaving Barbourville, she applied and got a job at the Paulding County Detention Center in Dallas, Georgia, where she also worked as a Deputy Jailer and Sheriff.
Music continued being Deb’s true love as she went on to prove this by joining and playing with several local bands. Her talent was unique in that she was just one of a small number of women who played the steel guitar professionally predominantly played by males. Everywhere she went, people were amazed that the band she was with had a female steel guitar player who also played the dobro. Some of her favorite country performers are Tanya Tucker, K.D. Lang, Willie Nelson, Warren Hayes, and Tyler Childers.
For years she played at Tombstone Junction near Cumberland Falls. Some of the other places she played were: Dobbins Air Force Base, Marietta, Georgia; Nashville Sound in Ackworth, Georgia; VFW in London, Kentucky; VFW in Rome, Georgia; Starlight and Hilltop both in Jellico, Tennessee, and Amvetts in Corbin, Kentucky. Some of the bands she played in were: Just Us Band, The Singing Byrants (a gospel group with whom she played all over the area even traveling to Canada.)
In 1980, a group that Deb played with for the longest and had the most success with was a group known as Cross Fire, a four member group with Deb playing the steel guitar. The group toured southeast Kentucky and Tennessee.
Few people in southeast Kentucky and in the southern Appalachians can say that they did it their way, that they lived life to the fullest according to their rules not worrying about anything or anyone. Besides still living life her way, Deb recently has become a TikTok sensation with over 40,000 viewers. As well as telling humorous stories of her friends and family, she sings and plays music entertaining throngs of her fans.
I would like to thank Deb Saunders and her niece, Sheri Taylor, for allowing me interview them.
