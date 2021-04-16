Knox County holds many firsts especially in the area of accomplishments of numerous local women. This article will focus on Jackie Jordan who is Knox County’s first Hollywood movie actress, model and dancer. Modeling gorgeous clothes, dating suave debonair handsome men, appearing in movies and performing on the Broadway stage were the dreams of every young aspiring actress, and Jackie was no exception.
Jackie Jordan was born in Barbourville, Kentucky on December 21, 1921, the daughter of Attorney and Mrs. Victor A Jordan. Margaret Jean Owens, writing for the Knox Countian, Spring 2002, stated that when she was a little girl living in Barbourville on Knox Street, Jackie would let her ride on the back of her bicycle. Jean said, “I thought Jackie was so pretty, and it thrilled me that she would let me tag along.”
Jackie attended Barbourville High School where she was in the marching band. After high school, she attended Eastern Kentucky University until she accepted a job with an athletic club in Cincinnati, Ohio. Since she was so successful in this job, she was transferred by her employer to work in a branch club in California. This career move proved to be advantageous for her in that it gave her an opportunity to begin a modeling career. There she began modeling clothes for stores and magazines. Photographs of her appeared in numerous glamour magazines and on billboards. She became to be known as “The Face.”
While in California, a well established show business producer, Earl Carroll, discovered her and put her in his review entitled “Vanities.” Mr. Carroll (1893-1948) was a producer and songwriter of musicals and light entertainment for Broadway theatres. Jackie left the Earl Carroll show and became one of the Goldwyn Girls. Most of the Goldwyn Girls’ movies involved dancing. Some featured modeling high-fashion clothes. The Goldwyn Girls were often listed in casts as “showgirls,” “models” or “chorus girls.” Several of the Goldwyn Girls broke into movie careers including Lucille Ball, Betty Grable, Ann Miller and Paulette Goddard. Virginia Mayo, who shared the screen with Jackie in The Secret Life of Walter Mitty, began as a Goldwyn girl.
Jackie appeared in movies with comedians Melton Berle and Danny Kaye and dramatic films including The Lost Weekend (1945) with Ray Milland and The Razor’s Edge (1946) with Tyrone Power and Gene Tierney. In the latter she is cast as a “showgirl” and is listed in the unofficial credits as “Jackson Jordan.” She was quite prominent in several sequences in the Secret Life of Walter Mitty (1947) starring Danny Kaye and Virginia Mayo. In that movie she has some spoken lines and appears as a game room belle in the Mississippi riverboat Gambler daydream and as a model quarreling over a costume with star Virginia Mayo in fashion show segment.
Jackie’s modeling jobs took her to Europe including London and Paris. While she lived in New York, she commuted regularly to California and later purchased a home in Miami in the early 1960’s. There she continued to live and work until her death in 1979.
Information from this story was taken from a article in the Spring 2002, Knox Countian, the quarterly publication of the Knox Historical Museum, Charles Reed Mitchell, Editor.
