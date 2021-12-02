The following indictments were handed down for November by the Knox County Grand Jury:
Michael Lawson Jr, 31, Williamsburg; theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana.
Michael Mierzwinski, 42, London; possession of stolen mail; persistent felony offender in the first degree.
Keith Davis, 48, Corbin; First degree strangulation; first degree unlawful imprisonment; assault second degree; evading police second degree; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender first degree.
Trevor Johnson, 29, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender first degree.
Charles West, 55, Barbourville; two counts trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance third degree; assault fourth degree; disorderly conduct second degree; trafficking in a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Melissa Mills, 56, Barbourville; two counts trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance third degree; assault fourth degree; disorderly conduct second degree; trafficking in a legend drug; possession of drugs paraphernalia.
Robert Roark, 55, Tazewell, TN; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Marshall Carroll, 34, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree.
Casey Davis, 24, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree.
