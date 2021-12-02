Knox Courthouse

The following indictments were handed down for November by the Knox County Grand Jury:

Michael Lawson Jr, 31, Williamsburg; theft under $1,000; possession of marijuana. 

Michael Mierzwinski, 42, London; possession of stolen mail; persistent felony offender in the first degree.

Keith Davis, 48, Corbin; First degree strangulation; first degree unlawful imprisonment; assault second degree; evading police second degree; resisting arrest; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Trevor Johnson, 29, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Charles West, 55, Barbourville; two counts trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance third degree; assault fourth degree; disorderly conduct second degree; trafficking in a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Melissa Mills, 56, Barbourville;  two counts trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; trafficking in a controlled substance third degree; assault fourth degree; disorderly conduct second degree; trafficking in a legend drug; possession of drugs paraphernalia. 

Robert Roark, 55, Tazewell, TN; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Marshall Carroll, 34, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree.

Casey Davis, 24, Barbourville; criminal abuse first degree.

