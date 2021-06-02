Knox Courthouse

The following indictments were returned by the Knox County grand jury on Friday, May 28, 2021:

Christopher Banta, 26, Dayhoit; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Alexander White, 24, Lebanon, OH; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

James Vaughn, 55, Barbourville; two counts program assistance fraud.

David Ellington, 22, East Bernstadt; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; public intoxication; resisting arrest. 

Rebecca Welch, 44, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence. 

Payton Garrison, 19, Corbin; three counts rape in the first degree. 

James Mann, 41, Corbin; criminal mischief first degree; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Brianna Evans, 22, Gray; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving with suspended license; driving under the influence; possession of a controlled substance second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

