The following indictments were returned by the Knox County grand jury on Friday, May 28, 2021:
Christopher Banta, 26, Dayhoit; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Alexander White, 24, Lebanon, OH; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
James Vaughn, 55, Barbourville; two counts program assistance fraud.
David Ellington, 22, East Bernstadt; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; public intoxication; resisting arrest.
Rebecca Welch, 44, Corbin; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence.
Payton Garrison, 19, Corbin; three counts rape in the first degree.
James Mann, 41, Corbin; criminal mischief first degree; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree.
Brianna Evans, 22, Gray; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving with suspended license; driving under the influence; possession of a controlled substance second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
