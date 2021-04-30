gavel

Joshua Pickard, 36, Corbin; two counts wanton endangerment first degree; two counts endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening third degree. Second Indictment: fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Lawrence Stephenson, 43, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; giving officer false info; possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment second degree; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Miranda Roller, 22, bean Station, TN; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Brandon Kinsler, 42, Mooresburg, TN; Theft $500 o more, less than $10,000; wanton endangerment first degree; fleeing police first degree; driving under the influence. 

Albert France, 39, Cannon; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Robert Bennet, 44, Gray; receiving stolen property $500 or more, less than $10,000; fleeing police first degree; fleeing police second degree; driving under the influence; reckless driving; speeding; persistent felony offender second degree.

Joey Jones, 35, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; criminal mischief second degree.

Curtis Helton, 34, Woodbine; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; criminal mischief second degree; persistent felony offender =second degree. 

Christopher Bingham II, 26, Bimble; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree. Second Indictment; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Shanna Hubbard, 32, Hinkle; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; careless driving.

Curtis Scalf, 36, Lily; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.

Tara Hines, 30, Artemus; two counts possession of a controlled substance first degree. 

Ervin Johnson, 32, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree.

Roy Russ, 52, Artemus; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Harlan Smith, 38, Hinkle; possession of a controlled substance first degree. 

David Hall, 31, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence fourth offence; persistent felony offender second degree. 

Paul Tirey, 28, Gray; robbery first degree; assault fourth degree; criminal mischief second degree. 

Kevin Sizemore, 35, Corbin; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Justin Helton, 32, Gray; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; public intoxication.

Christopher Evans, 39, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender second degree. 

Angela Siliznoff, 41, Barbourville; criminal mischief.

Mcgarett Honeycutt, 39, Demossville; strangulation second degree; two counts assault fourth degree; criminal mischief third degree; alcohol intoxication. 

Franklin Parks, 30, Corbin; theft $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Tammy Sparks, 42, Flat Lick; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.

Robert Hubbard III, 34, Barbourville; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender second degree. 

Larry Perkins, 43, Flat Lick; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; no tail lamps; driving without a license. 

Clayton Moore Jr, 38, Keavy; receiving stolen property $500 or more less than $10,000.

Devin Disney, 21, Corbin; sodomy first degree. 

Jeffery Gray, 35, Bimble; assault second degree; obstructing government operations, terroristic threatening third degree; persistent felony offender second degree. 

 Anthony Brinyark, 31, Williamsburg; assault second degree; obstructing government operations, terroristic threatening third degree; persistent felony offender second degree. 

Angela Eads, 44, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Daniel Roark, 39, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree. 

Michael Jenkins, 34, Corbin; robbery first degree; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Crit Ford, 65, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia. 

Charles Gray, 29, Corbin; theft $10,000 or more; fleeing police first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; persistent felony offender first degree. 

Orville Brock, 46, Barbourville; assault first degree; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on suspended license; failure to maintain insurance; persistent felon offender second degree.

