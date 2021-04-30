Joshua Pickard, 36, Corbin; two counts wanton endangerment first degree; two counts endangering the welfare of a minor; terroristic threatening third degree. Second Indictment: fraudulent use of a credit card $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Lawrence Stephenson, 43, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; giving officer false info; possession of drug paraphernalia; wanton endangerment second degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Miranda Roller, 22, bean Station, TN; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Brandon Kinsler, 42, Mooresburg, TN; Theft $500 o more, less than $10,000; wanton endangerment first degree; fleeing police first degree; driving under the influence.
Albert France, 39, Cannon; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Robert Bennet, 44, Gray; receiving stolen property $500 or more, less than $10,000; fleeing police first degree; fleeing police second degree; driving under the influence; reckless driving; speeding; persistent felony offender second degree.
Joey Jones, 35, Corbin; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; criminal mischief second degree.
Curtis Helton, 34, Woodbine; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; criminal mischief first degree; criminal mischief second degree; persistent felony offender =second degree.
Christopher Bingham II, 26, Bimble; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree. Second Indictment; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender first degree.
Shanna Hubbard, 32, Hinkle; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under the influence; careless driving.
Curtis Scalf, 36, Lily; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; persistent felony offender first degree.
Tara Hines, 30, Artemus; two counts possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Ervin Johnson, 32, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Roy Russ, 52, Artemus; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; persistent felony offender first degree.
Harlan Smith, 38, Hinkle; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
David Hall, 31, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence fourth offence; persistent felony offender second degree.
Paul Tirey, 28, Gray; robbery first degree; assault fourth degree; criminal mischief second degree.
Kevin Sizemore, 35, Corbin; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Justin Helton, 32, Gray; trafficking in a controlled substance first degree; public intoxication.
Christopher Evans, 39, Corbin; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; persistent felony offender second degree.
Angela Siliznoff, 41, Barbourville; criminal mischief.
Mcgarett Honeycutt, 39, Demossville; strangulation second degree; two counts assault fourth degree; criminal mischief third degree; alcohol intoxication.
Franklin Parks, 30, Corbin; theft $10,000 or more; persistent felony offender first degree.
Tammy Sparks, 42, Flat Lick; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000.
Robert Hubbard III, 34, Barbourville; theft $500 or more, less than $10,000; persistent felony offender second degree.
Larry Perkins, 43, Flat Lick; possession of a controlled substance first degree; driving under the influence; no tail lamps; driving without a license.
Clayton Moore Jr, 38, Keavy; receiving stolen property $500 or more less than $10,000.
Devin Disney, 21, Corbin; sodomy first degree.
Jeffery Gray, 35, Bimble; assault second degree; obstructing government operations, terroristic threatening third degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Anthony Brinyark, 31, Williamsburg; assault second degree; obstructing government operations, terroristic threatening third degree; persistent felony offender second degree.
Angela Eads, 44, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Roark, 39, Corbin; possession of a controlled substance first degree.
Michael Jenkins, 34, Corbin; robbery first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Crit Ford, 65, Barbourville; possession of a controlled substance first degree; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Charles Gray, 29, Corbin; theft $10,000 or more; fleeing police first degree; wanton endangerment first degree; persistent felony offender first degree.
Orville Brock, 46, Barbourville; assault first degree; leaving the scene of an accident; driving on suspended license; failure to maintain insurance; persistent felon offender second degree.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.