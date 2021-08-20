August 20, 2021:
Shortly after 3:30 PM today Knox County Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle collision involving a Knox County Schools bus and an SUV.
The vehicles collided on East Barbourville Street located in Corbin, KY.
None of the children ( which were all Lynn Camy students), an occupant of the SUV or either driver were injured.
Both vehicles sustained minformation damage but drop off of students was delayed while the collision was investigated.
Arrested:
N/A
Charges:
None
Deputies:
Deputy Mike Taylor
Deputy Steve Owens
